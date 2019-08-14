Two-car collision near Millennium Park slowing traffic
A two car collision along the Ring Road has slowed traffic this morning, motorists beware.
Naas Gardaí have confirmed that a two car collision on the Ring Road near Millennium Park is slowing traffic this morning.
The incident occurred at around 8.15am.
Tow trucks are expected to remove the two vehicles involved shortly but motorists are advised to note that traffic is slow.
The incident occurred near the entrance to Millennium Park on the Ring Road.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on