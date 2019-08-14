All-Ireland winning manager Jack O'Connor takes over as Kildare boss

Jack O’Connor will take over the reigns as the Kildare Senior Football manager on a three year term it has been confirmed.

The news broke after the Kildare committee met on Tuesday night and he will be put forward to the Clubs at the next County Board meeting.

The Kerry man is coming with a huge reputation having managed the Kingdom to Senior All-Ireland Titles in 2004, 2006 and 2009 over two separate terms.

The former school teacher has also amassed National titles at Minor and under 21 level as well as a Hogan Cup success with Colaiste Na Sceilge.

The proposed new boss has spent the last few seasons with the Kerry Minor and Under 20/21 sides and this will be his first Senior gig since 2012.

O’Connor will replace Cian O’Neill who departed a couple of weeks after the Round 2 All -Ireland Qualifier defeat to Tyrone but the Moorefield connection continues with O’Connors two sons Eanna and Cian landing numerous County Titles with the club and a Leinster success in 2017.

There has been no news as of yet on his selectors but after he played an advisory role with Ross Glavin at stages with Moorefield he is sure to be linked while former Laois manager John Sugrue is another name that has cropped up.

There was a lot of interest in the job with the likes of Malachy O’Rourke, Davy Burke and Glenn Ryan all attached to it but its clear O’Connor was always the number 1 choice for the hierarchy.

News spread of his imminent appointment like wildfire last week and while Kildare GAA released a statement indicating no decision had been made there is rarely smoke without fire and they have got their man now.