St Brigid's Boxing Club, Kildare town appealing for volunteers

St Brigid's Boxing Club, Kildare town, is appealing urgently for volunteers

Paddy Phelan of St Brigid's BC is asking for anyone who'd be interested in joining their team, as a coach/helper to contact.

The Kildare based club has enjoyed phenomenal success in recent years, with both boys and girls taking Leinster and national titles, and more recently, achieving some international acclaim.

"St Brigid' BC does a lot for the kids of Kildare town and surrounding areas and if we don’t have volunteers, then we can’t help these boxers. It provides a great sporting and social outlet for youth from the area.

"If you think this is something you would be interested in and would like more information, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 087 976 6088 or private message me on Facebook. All support appreciated!"