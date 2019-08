Brian Kennedy and Mundy Live are in Concert at the stunning Kilkea Castle Castledermot.

Brian Kennedy will be performing on 14th August and Mundy will be on stage on 11th September.

To purchase tickets please click on these links:

Brian Kennedy - https://tinyurl.com/y6d3guu7

Mundy - https://tinyurl.com/y5pu96yt

Tickets will also be available on the door