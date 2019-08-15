Naas Gardai arrest motorist on suspicion of dangerous driving after travelling at 105km/hr in 50km/hr zone
Driver also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis
Pic: An Garda Siochana Twitter. Motorist in Kildare tested positve for cocaine and cannabis
Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested this driver for dangerous driving for travelling at 105km in 50km zone at Rathcoffey yesterday.
Gardai say that the motorist also tested positive for Cocaine and Cannabis.
Court proceedings to follow.
