Latest winner of Whitewater Shopping Centre Giveaway picks up her Prize Pack

Lucky Leaving Cert student Kelly Ann O'Brien is the latest winner today of the Whitewater Shopping Centre Mega Giveaway being run on the KildareNow Facebook Page all week.

Kelly Ann won a €100 Whitewater voucher; 1 x Subway Gold Ticket; 1 x BAGEL FACTORY voucher; 1 x Golden Discs goodie bag.

Check out the Leinster Leader and KildareNow Facebook Pages this evening to see how to enter.

Prizes are given out every day until Friday.

Congrats and well done Kelly Ann!