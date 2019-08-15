Irish Rail hiring Engineers to join the company

Iarnród Éireann / Irish Rail are searching for Graduate Engineers to join its team within the Signalling, Electrical and Telecommunications Department.

The firm said it is calling on highly motivated, ambitious graduates who visualise working in the specialised environment of a railway, in an exciting phase of its growth.

Applicants are required to hold a Level 8 Honours Degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering or another relevant qualification.

Successful Candidates will:

Work as part of a multi-disciplinary engineering team, delivering key railway signalling projects

Provide engineering support in the design, testing, installation and maintenance of safety-critical railway signalling systems

Become familiar with the various signalling systems including modern electronic interlockings, train detection systems, train protections systems, computer based train control systems, and various PLC based applications

Interested in applying for this exciting opportunity?

Please e-mail your CV and cover letter to im_Recruit@irishrail.ie by 5pm on Wednesday, 28th August.