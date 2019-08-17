'Teddy Bear Picnic' event taking place in the People's Park in Athy next Sunday
Bring your teddy bear!
Teddy Bear Picnic will take place in the People's Park in Athy from 2pm on Sunday 25 August
Athy Town Promoters are hosting a Teddy Bear Picnic event in the People's Park in Athy next Sunday, August 25.
Teddy Bears Picnic is a free event, so bring your Teddy Bear and a picnic a great way to celebrate the final weekend of summer holidays than with live music in the park!
Bring a picnic basket, a comfy blanket and sunglasses and make memories with your Family and Friends before you go back to School..
The Teddy Bear Picnic is taking place from 2pm-4pm on Sunday August 25 and entry is free.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on