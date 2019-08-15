M7 Roundabout sign damaged after vehicle fire a week ago

This is a sign at the northbound off-ramp at Juction 12 for Newbridge and Curragh Racecourse.

Last week a vehicle burst into flames in this area and the flames and smoke caused burn marks to the sign as well as the ground.

The incident happened at about 5pm on Wednesday, August 7.

Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service attended the scene at the time.

Drivers were urged to take care in the area as visibility was affected due to smoke.