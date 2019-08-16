New Dunnes Stores in Naas has some big brands in its Food Hall

Food created by artisan producers will be among the attractions of the Dunnes Stores outlet in Naas which opens on Thursday next.

The state-of-the-art Food Hall will be home to some of Ireland's leading artisan food brands such as:

James Whelan Butchers;

Alternative Bread Company;

Nourish;

Sheridans Cheesemongers;

Baxter and Greene;

an exceptional range of products from the Simply Better Collection;

a dedicated fishmonger;

a new Café Sol;

and Diarmuid Gavin’s “Outerspaces” plant collection.

The Food Hall will offer food lovers in Naas an exciting and new food shopping destination, Dunnes Stores said.

The outlet is based in the former Superquinn site on North Main Street.