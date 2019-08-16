Village Shop and Tearoom to be opened in Narraghmore by Martin Heydon

The Narraghmore Development Association are hosting the official opening of the The Old Hardware Village Shop & Tearoom tomorrow at 11am.

The opening will be performed by Martin Heydon Fine Gael TD for Kildare South.



Also in attendance will be Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer (Newbridge), Cllr Ivan Keatley (Athy) and former Mayor of Kildare, Martin Miley Jnr - as well as members of the local community who have contributed to the project.



About The Old Hardware

The Old Hardware is a community-run shop and tearoom based in Narraghmore.

The project was developed by Narraghmore Development Association in response to the lack of amenities in the town and more recently the closure of the Post Office & Shop in October 2018.

The Old Hardware provides a much needed meeting place in the Village, as well as a space for local micro-enterprises to use as an outlet or working area.

The Old Hardware is run completely for community volunteers - and it is hoped that in the future it can provide local employment opportunities.