Rose of Tralee contestant Emer Fogarty to visit local GAA club today

Kildare Rose Emer Fogarty is visiting St Laurence’s GAA Club today.

Emer will meet future GAA stars at 12 noon - after underage training at the facility.

The Club said: "We would like as many people as possible to come and meet Emer and wish her well in the Rose of Tralee festival.

"Emer plays on our Senior Ladies team and both her and her extended family have been an integral part of our club for many years.

"We are so proud of Emer and we wish her every success in Tralee."