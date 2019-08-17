Dog Wardens checking for Dog Licences in communities

The Council is reminding dog owners in the county to ensure that they have purchased a licence for their dog.

The Council's Dog Wardens are visiting local areas as part of their work, which includes checking for licences.

Under the Control of Dogs Act 1986 (as amended), all dog owners in the county are required to have a dog licence.

An On-the-spot fine is €100 payable to Kildare Co Council.

Failure to pay on-the-spot fines can lead to prosecution in District Court with a maximum fine of €2,500 and/or 3 month in prison.

Licences can be purchased online at www.licences.ie or any Post Office (An Post).

A annual licence costs €20 and a lifetime licence (which covers the life of the dog) is €140.

The Dog Warden Team in Kildare Co Council can be contacted at 045 980588.