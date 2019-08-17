Government Minister visiting Monasterevin to talk about Blueway project

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan will visit Monasterevin later this month.

The minister is a guest speaker at a public meeting focusing on Monasterevin Blueway in Monasterevin Community Centre.

The event takes place on Thursday, August 29 at 7.45pm.

Representatives from Kildare Co Council and Waterways Ireland will also be present.

The meeting will be chaired by Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon.

Local politician, Cllr Kevin Duffy said: "This will be a fantastic opportunity to discuss the Grand Canal Blueway, and how we as a community work collaboratively to maximise the benefits of these developments and future opportunities to reinvigorate Monasterevin and the surrounding community."