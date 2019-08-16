Mac & Norman Vintage Rally - Sunday next, August 18 followed by auction

The Mac & Norman Vintage Rally will host its 17th event this year, having raised €462,204 to date for the Irish Cancer Society (ICS).

The event begins at 1pm, as normal, from Anne and Mac (Peter) Sully's farmyard in Brannockstown, with all proceeds in aid of the ICS.

The route will leave Sully's yard and make its way via Brannockstown, then over to Two Mile House, in through Kilcullen and back out the old Carlow road for Kilgowan.

At Wall's of Kilgowan, a buffet will be served to the drivers and volunteers, before an auction kicks off at 3:30pm.

Speaking to AgriLand, Dermot Fitzgerald, one of the local organisers stated: “We’ve everything; there’s about 120-odd lots – everything from vouchers to tractor oil to food hampers to children’s toys, jackets; there’s a whole mishmash of everything.

“Actually, Progressive Genetics gave us a voucher for bull semen; it went down a storm last year.” he added.