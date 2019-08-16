Delays at M9/M7 Merge expected as Kilkenny and Tipperary fans travel to All Ireland Final this weekend

Kildare Co Council has warned of changed to the M7 for motorists travelling to Croke Park this weekend for the All Ireland Hurling Finals on Sunday.

The M9 Northbound is reduced to a single lane on approach to the M7 at Junction 11.

Motorists may experience delays at this location and should make allowances when planning their journey.

Also, motorists travelling on M7 Northbound may experience some delay as M9 traffic merges at Junction 11.

When leaving Dublin, please be aware of recent changes in the road layout approaching Junction 11 at the M9 diverge, with the left lane leading straight onto M9 Southbound.

Motorists continuing along M7, past Junction 11, should keep to Lanes 2 and 3 when approaching M9 diverge.

Three lanes are now available on the M7/N7 between Junction 8 (Johnstown) and Junction 11(M9 Merge/Diverge) in both directions.

The Council added: “Motorists, please note that a reduced speed limit is in force throughout the works area.”