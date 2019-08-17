Fancy taking up a new HABIT? Naas Musical Society needs you!

Do you fancy doing something fun when the dark evenings arrive? Naas Musical Society have just the package for you!

Celebrating 25 years since its inception this coming season, the group have lots of fun and entertainment lined up for their members and if you want to be part of it in any capacity go along to their open night on Thursday, August 22 at 8pm in The Town House Hotel.

Jailhouse Rock Dancers (Naas Musical Society) Photo Aishling Conway

The committee, current members and production team will be on hand to welcome you and tell you of all the fun ahead, especially their 2020 production, the Divinely Funny SISTER ACT The Musical.

There will also be a celebratory 25th Anniversary concert in November for which rehearsals will get underway on Monday, 2 September under the baton of the society’s first ever MD, Brian Brady and founding member and Naas Legend, Mona Conroy will be directing!

So, if you fancy donning a nun’s habit for a bit of hilarity or you just want to help out behind the scenes come along on August 22 and find out all the finer details. For further information contact society secretary Tina on 087 602 3025.

Auditions for Sister Act take place on 8th September and dialogue pieces can be sent to interested parties by contacting Tina on the number above.