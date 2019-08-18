Renewed calls for traffic calming measures in Straffan

Labour Party representative Emmet Stagg has reiterated calls on Kildare Co Council to provide Traffic Calming measures on the Maynooth Road, Straffan particularly near the entrance to Straffan Gate Estate which he claims has excessive speeding.

Residents Association in Straffan Gate have been raising the issue of speeding near the entrance to the estate and further towards the village where parents cross the Maynooth Road bringing their children to Straffan National School.

A Special Levy of €25,000 was imposed on the development of the lands opposite Straffan Gate for Traffic Calming Measures.

The intention of the levy was to cover the possibility of providing a Table Top on the Maynooth Road, Gate Way Signs and Speed Notification Signs further north of the entrance to Straffan Gate.

The Municipal Engineer has now advised Mr Stagg that potential speed reduction measures are currently being investigated for the Maynooth Road, Straffan.

Previously it was indicated that these measures would be in place by late Summer.

MR Stagg stated that he was confident that traffic calming measures would be provided soon.