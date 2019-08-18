Weather to hit hot spell again before children go back to school

The weather will start to warm up later this week with highs near 25 degrees at the weekend.

It's less than 10 days ago when there was a Yellow Rainfall Warning for Kildare with 40mm of rain expected.

Well, the latest long-range forecast says that the downpours-and-sunshine weather we've had for most of August will start to turn on Thursday with the arrival of hazy sunshine and highs of 18 to 21 C.

Friday and Saturday will see the thermometer reaching between 22 to 25 C, according to Irish Weather Online.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with a brief return of rain but the real change comes in the following week.

"It will begin to warm up steadily during the following week as a High Pressure weather pattern settles in near the southwest coasts," said Irish Weather Online.

It could get back into the low 20s by Tuesday 27th as the warm spell continues.