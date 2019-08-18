K Club is using a humble vegetable from its own gardens to spice up cocktails

The K Club is using rhubarb from its own gardens to spice up cocktails and gin drinks.

Lisa O’Doherty, head sommelier at the Straffan resort, has come up with a novel use for the Straffan Red rhubarb grown on the estate grounds.

Its bright red stalks have proved to be the perfect botanical to add to gin, along with juniper, hibiscus, pink peppercorns, cardamom, lemon, lime and orange peel.

The resort hotel’s house gin can be ordered as a mixed drink or as an ingredient in a cocktail, according to the Irish Times.

One favourite is the Straffan Rhubarb Sour - gin, fresh lemon juice, rhubarb syrup and egg whites.