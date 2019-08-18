KWWSPCA Annual Open Day today, 12-4pm

Finally, the annual KWWSPCA Open Day is here!! Expect to see great bargains in the Pop-Up Fashion Shop, along with fashion accessories and jewellery, some designer labels and high street brands - some new, and some good as new! Shoes, bags, etc.

As well as meeting some of the dogs in the care of the KWWSPCA, drop into Colleen’s Kitty Cottage and meet the centre's cute kittens.

There will be lots of activities for adults and children on Sunday next; in the KWWSPCA main house, there will be a massive book sale along with the Pop Up Fashion sale; face painting for the children, barbecue, music by Catherine Coates in the garden and Noah's Ark in the barn and stables.

Pet stalls and novelties for animal, advice from the KWWSPCA Community Cat Carers, KWWSPCA resident artist and Animal Welfare Officer, Shauna will be taking commissions for pet portraits, along with ‘Gracie’s Blog’ to be launched today! Plus cake stall, bottle stall and a Teddy adoption stall; games organised for the children in the fields and also a children’s painting competition. Free admission and parking.

From 12-4pm today, the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter is located a few kilometres outside Athgarvan on the road towards Twomilehouse, eircode W12 EV60, and signposted along the way.