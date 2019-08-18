Cash buyers only for charming one-bed Cottage just 7 minutes from M7/M9

This neat cottage near Kilcullen has an equally tidy price.

The one-bedroom property at Calverstown is on the market for €90,000.

The potential home has an overall Floor Area of 32.6 m2 and sits on 0.6 of an acre.

Dowling Property agents said the most frequently asked question from buyers is."Would you have a cottage on a good site for sale that we could possibly build our own home on?".

The agents said: "Although the house is in bad repair, it is an essential part for any persons looking to build the home of their dreams, Subject To Planning Permission."

The site has wonderful countryside views to both front and rear.

The location is on a quiet local road but is just a 7 minute drive to the M7/M9 motorway.

Amenities in Calverstown Village include a convenience store and pub.

Ballyshannon and Crookstown Primary Schools are a short drive away while Kilcullen is just 6km.

The cottage consists of entrance porch, kitchen, sitting room and 1 bedroom.

The agents said: "The condition is extremely poor and needs major renovating. It currently does have electricity."

There are very pleasant wood views to the front and rolling countryside views to the rear. There is a selection of mature trees and hedging.



Dowlings added: "Due to the condition of the property, only a cash buyer will be considered for the purchase."

