LittleHill Animal Rescue and Sanctuary holding Open Day next Sunday 25 August at 12 noon

Little Hill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary is gearing up to host its annual Open Day next Sunday, 25 August, at 12 noon in Ballymore Eustace, raising vital funds for the care of vulnerable animals and providing a great day out for all the family to enjoy.

LittleHill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary is based in Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare, and the organisation aims to rescue and re-home abandoned, abused and neglected dogs, cats and horses, and hens. The odd turkey, duck, and pigeon has also been rehabilitated at various stages of its existence. Recently, several hundred ex-battery hens have been rescued, rehabilitated and re-homed.

This charity is funded entirely by donations with the assistance of its patron Pauline McGlynn aka Mrs Doyle of Fr Ted fame, and by the resources of its founder, Susan Anderson, who has worked tirelessly for over 20 years to make the world a better place for animals.

Next Sunday, young and old are invited to attend the Open Day and there are plenty of activities to entertain on the day, with a very special appearance by Pauline McGlynn, star of Fr Ted, who will be the MC on the day.

Visitors will get to see and pet the animals and birds cared for by the sanctuary, and there will also be plenty of stalls selling fabulous goods, Maxi Zoo goodie bags, cruelty free eggs, teas/coffees and yummy cakes, Mrs Doyle’s Tea Cosies, Bric a Bick, games including a treasure hunt and a raffle, a vet Q&A, as well as a Fr Ted Mini Quiz with Mrs Doyle herself!

The Open Day will be signposted from Ballymore Eustace and it is €5 per car. Visitors are also asked not to bring their own pets to the open day as they can upset the animals being cared for by the sanctuary.

Next Sunday, 25 August at 12 noon in Ballymore Eustace will be the place to be for all animal lovers, and it is hoped that the Open Day will raise some much needed funds to feed and provide Vet Care for the hundreds of furry, fleecy and feathery faces you will meet on the day.

For more information visit LittleHill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary on Facebook.