Sunny spells and scattered showers on the way for Co Kildare today

Today will be have a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers for Co Kildare, with Met Eireann saying that this week will see more unsettled weather for much of the country.

Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperatures 15 to 18 Celsius, in moderate to fresh westerly winds, gusty at times.

Mainly dry overnight, with clear spells, but cloud will increase later and a little patchy rain or drizzle may develop, mainly in the south of the province. Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 Celsius, in light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but some dry spells also. Maximum temperatures 16 to 19 Celsius. Winds mostly light to moderate southerly at first, increasing moderate southwesterly.

"Changeable and unsettled weather for the rest of the week. Relatively cool at first, with temperatures a little below normal, but becoming quite warm and humid at times after midweek in the midlands, east and south," said a Met Eireann forecaster.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest that another spell of rain will affect parts of the country early on Thursday, with warmer weather following for later in the day and for Friday.

In this setup, temperatures on Friday will reach values between 20 and 25 degrees.