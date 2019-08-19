20 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 20 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital today, according to the latest Trolley Watch figures released by the INMO.

It is understood there are 16 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

There are currently 484 admitted patients nationwide waiting for beds today, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 347 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 137 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 62, Cork University Hospital at 40, St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny at 36, and Sligo University Hospital at 30.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space