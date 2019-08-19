Crossings Motor Centre, Naas host inaugural launch of Kildare Sports Ability Day.

The Crossings Motor Centre, Naas recently hosted the launch of the inaugural Kildare Sports Ability Day.

Speaking at the launch Pádraig Healy, Sports Inclusion Disability Officer with Kildare Sports Partnership said “We are really excited about Kildare’s first Sports Ability Day which will be hosted on Saturday September 28, 2019 at Maynooth University.

"The event aims to promote all disability sport activities available across County Kildare with lots of come and try sessions and information stands available for people to come along and enjoy activities. There will be a sensory room on site and admission is free of charge”

He continued to say “We are delighted to have the support of Crossings Toyota who has come on board as headline sponsor for the event. Kildare Sports Ability Day will take place as part of County Kildare Social Inclusion Week and The European Week of sport.”

Speaking at the launch was marketing Executive at Crossings Toyota, Sinead O’Brien said: “Crossings Toyota Naas is delighted to be sponsoring Kildare’s first ever Sports Ability Event in September. This is a fantastic sporting event that brings together athletes and trainers from all over the county.

Toyota Ireland is the Official Partner of the 2020 Paralympic Games and here at Crossings, mobility and inclusivity are at the core of what we do. We are inspired by the great work going on around us in preparation for the event by all of the organisations, teams and individuals involved. Crossings Toyota, Naas is thrilled to have been considered as a sponsor and looking forward to the Future of the Event. “

In attendance at the launch were Paralympic wheelchair athlete, Patrick Monahan, who recently reached the qualifying standard in the marathon for the Tokyo Paralympic games; Special Olympics athlete Conor Byrne who won 2 medals at the World Games in Abu Dhabi in equestrian earlier this year,along with players from the Chill Dara Foxes adapted tag rugby team and athletes from St John of Gods services.

Kildare Sports Ability Day will take place on Saturday September 28 from 11am – 1:30pm at Phoenix Sports Centre, Maynooth University. This event is suitable for people with a disability, parents, teachers, students, and anyone with an interest in sport for ALL abilities. For further details log on to www.kildare.ie/kildaresp or contact Pádraig Healy at pshealy@kildarecoco.ie or 087 285 9493.