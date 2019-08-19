Kildare's finest make the cut for Hair and Beauty Awards 2019

The fourth Irish Hair & Beauty Awards will be hosted on Sunday, August 25, with the shortlisted finalists recently announced. The Crowne Plaza Hotel Dublin Airport will be the venue for the event, with leading professionals and businesses from Ireland's hair and beauty industry competing for top awards.

Nominations came flooding in from all corners of Ireland, as the crème de la crème of the industry celebrate their finest. The awards seek to highlight the growth of the hair and beauty sector and to recognise the achievements of the individuals working within it, from hair salons and individuals to beauty training academies, teams and clinics.

Roche's Barbers, (with outlets in Monasterevin, Kildare and Newbridge) is one of the finalists in the Barber of the Year category. Roche's Barbers will have to wait until August 25 to see who will be crowned the overall winner but they are delighted to have been shortlisted in the barber category.

Kildare is well represented among the finalists with Deane Hair Design, Eternal Flair, Simon Sweeney Hair Design, Beautiful Hair, Ministry of Hair, Retro Mane Hair Boutique, Hair Affair and Hairbelle all included in the shortlist of award winners on the night.

The black-tie event promises to be as glitzy and glam as the individuals and establishments it is celebrating, with a diverse range of categories, including Hair Salon of the Year, Makeup Specialist of the Year, Cosmetic Clinic of the Year, Barbers of the Year and many more.

A spokesperson for the Irish Hair & Beauty Awards 2019, said: “The awards remark the strength, skill and innovation of those who have shown excellent commitment to customer satisfaction and have changed the industry’s landscape by introducing innovative treatments and services, building extremely close and trusted relationships with their clients.”

“We would like to congratulate everyone for being shortlisted and we can’t wait to welcome all our guests and deliver an enjoyable event. We wish all finalists the best of luck.”

Missing from feature photo are fellow Roche's staff: Denise, Derek, Cah, Mary, Karen, Tanya, Catherine and Daniel.