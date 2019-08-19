World class food hall opens in Naas this week!

Photo Ben Kelly

The wait is nearly over for food lovers in Naas with the much anticipated arrival of the latest concept Food Hall from Dunnes Stores, to open in the heart of Naas town, on Thursday next, 22 August.

This exciting and innovative food retail concept which will create 160 new jobs for the area, is a unique collaboration focusing on provenance and quality with some of Ireland’s leading and award winning Irish artisan producers, all under one roof including stand alone shops from Sheridans Cheesemongers, James Whelan Butchers, Alternative Bread Company and Nourish health food store, as well as a wide array of other Irish and international products from the multi-award winning Simply Better Collection, a dedicated Fishmongers in store, as well as an extensive wine offering.

The Food Hall, which has full WiFi throughout the store, will also be home to Diarmuid Gavin’s gardening range “Outer Spaces”.

As well as being a feast for the taste buds all under one roof, this new Food Hall is set to bring dining and shopping together with one of Ireland’s leading fresh food delicatessens - Baxter and Greene Market Deli, where the in house chefs prepare lunch, dinner or take out to order for shoppers and diners alike.

With so much to choose from with a Pizza Oven and Rotisserie Bar wafting taste temping aromas and an extensive Salad Bar for the health conscious diners or those deserving a much needed break during shopping can enjoy the freshly prepared delights in the dedicated seating area. For those more pressed for time “Grab and Go” Salads and Sandwiches are available. And for the dinner party host, Baxter & Greene also will have an extensive catering menu available to collect at the deli - you host and Baxter and Greene will cater!

Padraic Carney, Manager of Dunnes Stores Naas and his team have been very busy getting ready to open this brand new food shopping destination. He stated “My team and I look forward to welcoming our new customers to our store and are so proud to be part of this exciting development for Dunnes Stores, bringing world class food retail to the centre of Naas, while remaining true to our promise of better value which is instilled in all of us. We are delighted to be joined by some of the top names in food retail, offering all food lovers in Naas amazing quality food.”

Pat Whelan, CEO of award winning artisan butchers, James Whelan Butchers stated: “The James Whelan Butchers team are so proud to be part of this new food shopping experience and look forward to welcoming customers old and new to our new home in Naas. We already have so many loyal customers from the Naas area who visit our many other stores or shop online with us, so it’s great for us to be able to bring our range of special products even closer to them".

The brand new state-of-the-art store, which is on the site of the former Superquinn Store on Main Street in Naas will be open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Wednesday and on Saturday; 8am to 10pm Thursday and Friday, and 9am to 8pm on Sunday.