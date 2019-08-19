Tonight's weather, Monday, August 19

"Sunny spells and scattered showers this afternoon"is what Met Eireann predicted for today. "Some of the showers will be heavy, but they will largely die out later...."

Tonight will be mainly dry and clear. Minimum temperatures 8 to 11 Celsius, in light to moderate west to southwest breezes.

Normal Irish weather has resumed..... bring the brolly, wear the wellies and run!

Tomorrow will start dry and bright but will cloud over during the morning with occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle for the rest of the day. Maximum temperatures 16 to 18 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate southwesterly winds. Rough translation: more rain!