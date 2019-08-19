Gardaí issue renewed appeal for missing person: Neil Coleman, Raheny, D 5
48 year old Dublin man missing since Friday last
Gardaí are concerned about the whereabouts of 48 year old Neil Coleman from Raheny, D5
Gardaí have renewed their appeal and seek the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 48 year old Neil Colemen who has been missing since Friday, August 9 2019.
Neil (above)is described as being 6'3”, athletic build with light brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black top, black leather jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01-666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
