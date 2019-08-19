Gardaí issue renewed appeal for missing person: Neil Coleman, Raheny, D 5



Gardaí have renewed their appeal and seek the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 48 year old Neil Colemen who has been missing since Friday, August 9 2019.

Neil (above)is described as being 6'3”, athletic build with light brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black top, black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01-666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.