M7 to shut overnight between M9 merge and Curragh Roundabout

Kildare County Council announced that the M7 Westbound will be closed overnight between Junction 11 (M7/M9 Merge) and Junction 12 (Newbridge) for two nights next weekend.

Dates of the closure: Hours of Closure:

Saturday/Sunday, 24 to 25 August 2019 9.00 p.m. to 8.00 a.m.

Sunday/Monday, 25 to 26 August 2019 9.00 p.m. to 6.30 a.m.

The Council said these closures are required to facilitate the resurfacing of the pavement.

It is expected that the works will take only one night but an additional closure has been booked in case of unforeseen delays and / or poor weather.

Motorists are asked to divert from the M7 at Junction 11 (M7/M9 diverge), continue along the M9 until Junction 2 (Kilcullen).

Traffic should take a left turn at the top of the slip road and proceed towards Kilcullen, using the R448, until the junction with the R413.

Traffic should take a left turn at the traffic lights and proceed along the R413, rejoining the M7 Motorway at M7 Junction 12 (Newbridge) using the westbound merge slip ramp.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Local and emergency access will be allowed at all times.