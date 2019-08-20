Garda 'speed traps' being built on new 3-lane M7

There will be a number of Garda 'speed trap' locations along the newly-widened M7 between Johnstown and the M9 merge.

Raised platforms for Garda vehicles to park and observe traffic are being built beside the Hard Shoulder of the 3-lane motorway.

The parking bays are expected to have 'Garda Only' signs and be exclusively used by Garda Roads Policing vehicles as is common in other motorways.

Officers from Naas Roads Policing will be able to use hand-held laser guns to measure the speed of passing motorists.

All three lanes of the 13.5km stretch of motorway opened on August 2 and the speed limit is currently set at 80km/h until it reverts to 120km/hr in mid-September when remaining works are completed.

GoSafe speed vans, which were introduced along the roadworks last November, are no longer stationed on the upgraded stretch.

Earlier this month, the director of services with Kildare County Council, Niall Morrissey, has strongly urged motorists to obey the 80km per hour speed limit along the M7.

Mr Morrissey told of how he travelled the route at one stage in a Garda car which was being driven at the speed limit, but they were passed by numerous cars far exceeding the limit.

He added: “They didn’t take into consideration the speed limit or the safety of staff.”

Mr Morrissey urged people to heed the speed limit. “The overall message is about getting there safely, not quickly.”

The widening of the motorway from Junction 8 Johnstown to the merge between the M9 and the M7 is part of a major three-element project which also includes the M7 Osberstown Interchange and the R407 Sallins Bypass — which is due to be completed by the end of this year.

Mr Morrissey said the works were complicated because 50km of telecoms cables were involved along with infrastructure for other services such as gas and water.









