Blood donation drive taking place in Leixlip this evening
Donors welcome
The blood drive is taking place in Leixlip this evening from 5pm to 8pm
A blood donation drive is taking place in Leixlip later this evening.
The clinic is being organised by the Irish Blood Transfusion Service and it will be held in San Carlo Senior School, Confey, Leixlip, from 5pm to 8pm this evening.
Those wishing to donate blood must be 18+ and donors must also bring along photo ID such as a drivers' licence or passport to the clinic.
