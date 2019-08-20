TRAFFIC: Collision at junction on Kilcullen road to Donnelly's Hollow
Delays at the collision. Photo: Leinster Checkpoints on Facebook.
There were long delays on the R413 earlier between Kilcullen and Junction 12 of the M7.
A collision occurred at Kinneagh Cross, where four roads intersect.
At least two vehicles were involved.
Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service attended the scene.
A number of accidents or near-misses have occurred at this location.
In October 2017, a motorbike was involved in a collision with a car (below).
In February 2018, then Cllr Mark Lynch said Kinneagh Cross was unsafe for road users and called for Council action on the issue.
