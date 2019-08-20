TRAFFIC: Collision at junction on Kilcullen road to Donnelly's Hollow

Delays at the collision. Photo: Leinster Checkpoints on Facebook.

There were long delays on the R413 earlier between Kilcullen and Junction 12 of the M7.

A collision occurred at Kinneagh Cross, where four roads intersect. 

At least two vehicles were involved. 

Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service attended the scene. 

A number of accidents or near-misses have occurred at this location.

In October 2017, a motorbike was involved in a collision with a car (below).

In February 2018, then Cllr Mark Lynch said Kinneagh Cross was unsafe for road users and called for Council action on the issue. 