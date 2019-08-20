Plan for nearly 50 car parking spaces for Rathcoffey Church

Planning permission has been applied for constructing a car park for 48 spaces at Rathcoffey Church.

Also proposed is a new entrance off the R408 Prosperous to Maynooth Road.

The designs include low-level lighting, entrance gates, landscaping and a pedestrian entrance to the rear of

the Church.

The Church building is a protected structure.

The application to Kildare Co Council has been made by Parish Priest Fr Paul O'Boyle.

Road safety concerns have been raised in the past about the issue of parking around the Church at Mass times.

Earlier this year Kildare Gardai clamped down on illegal parking in the area by issuing parking fines.

The Church is believed to be the oldest Catholic Church in the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin.

It was established as a private chapel in 1710. It was dedicated as The Church of the Sacred Heart, Rathcoffey in 1974.