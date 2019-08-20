Emergency works results in lane closure in Allen from today

Kildare County Council is advising motorists that due to a collapsed surface water culvert, there will be a one-lane closure outside Allen Community Centre up to Allen National School from today.

This closure is required so that essential repairs can be carried out.

It is understood that the works are expected to take up to a week to complete.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works.

Delays are to be expected in the area.

Kildare County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused.