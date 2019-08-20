Kildare-based swimming club urgently seeking volunteers

A swim club for people with disabilities located in Co Kildare is appealing for new volunteers to join the club as it faces the threat of closure due to staffing shortages.

North Star Swimming Club is based in St Raphael's pool in Celbridge and the club has been running since 1992, providing a social outlet, exercise and therapeutic recreation for people with disabilities in the North Kildare area.

The club's members range in age from six to sixty, with members travelling from Dublin, Kildare and Meath each week.

In 2003 the club expanded from one session to two, providing a session for swimmers who require one to one assistance in the pool and a session for older or more independent swimmers.

A unique element of North Star Swimming Club is that members learn water confidence, swimming skills or skills development at their own pace, ability and in a one to one safe/ secure/ setting for as long as is needed. There is also wheelchair accessible heated pool.

However, while the club currently has 10 volunteers, it is struggling to continue to provide its essential services.

"The club has been running since approximately 1992, and like with many voluntary groups our main difficulties are funding or volunteers. Sadly we are facing closure because of a shortage of volunteers. For the past few years, we have been running with a minimal number of amazing volunteers but we can not continue in this manner," they explained.

The Club is not only about the swimmers but is also an important part of parents and guardians lives. Families get support, advice and friendship from people in similar situations and have the opportunity to observe their child’s growth and achievements from the poolside.

Anyone interested in volunteering with North Star Swimming Club is asked to contact the club at northstarswimmingclub@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/star.swimming.7