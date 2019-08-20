Council blocks plan for over 70 homes on the outskirts of Newbridge

Kildare Co Council has refused planning permission for 71 properties in Ballymany, Newbridge.

The application by Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited was originally lodged in June.

The applicants can modify their plans or appeal the decision.

The proposed 71 homes consisted of:

- 2-bed mid terrace houses;

- 47 3-bed houses comprising 32 semi-detached, 14 end terrace and 1 mid-terrace;

- 12 4-bed houses comprising 6 detached and 6 semi-detached.

Also planned were changes to the permitted road layout and vehicular access from the R445.

The designs included landscaping.