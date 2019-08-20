TRAFFIC: Warnings about very wet conditions on M7 after non-stop downpours

Heavy rain is causing poor visibility on the M7 with conditions particularly bad around Junction 9 Naas North.

There have been almost continuous downpours since about 11am in the Co Kildare area.

There are also reports of excess surface water in Sallins at the train station.

Traffic is slow in the area. Nearby, Monread Road is very busy towards Sallins with road conditions very wet.

AA Roadwatch advised motorist to slow down and leave extra space between you and the vehicle in front.

Meanwhile debris has been cleared southbound on the M7 at Junction 12 Newbridge.