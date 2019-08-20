Owners of Killashee Hotel near Naas buy uninhabited island off Dublin
The owners of Killashee Hotel have bought Ireland’s Eye island off the coast of Howth in Dublin.
Tetrarch Capital acquired the uninhabited island following the acquisition of Howth Castle and Demense from the Gaisford-St Lawrence family.
Tetrarch Capital’s portfolio also includes Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny and Citywest Hotel in Saggart, Co Dublin.
Ireland’s Eye is designated as a Special Protected Area as it’s an important breeding location for birds like puffins, cormorants and gannets.
The sale also included Deer Park Hotel and golf courses in Howth.
Tetrarch Capital said public access to Ireland’s Eye will continue following its acquisition.
Howth castle and demesne had been owned by the Gaisford-St Lawrence family for more than 840 years.
In addition to the castle, the land encompasses more than 530 acres of walled gardens, parkland, woodland, and rhododendron gardens.
The estate has sweeping views over Dublin Bay, Howth Harbour and the Irish Sea.
