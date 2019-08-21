New bride Kathryn Thomas thanks 'amazing' Kilkea Castle as she catches up on 36 hours of sleep

TV presenter Kathryn Thomas, who tied the knot with restauranteur fiance Padraig McLoughlin in a marquee in the Rose Garden of Kildare’s Kilkea Castle on Sunday, hailed the venue as 'amazing'.

The Carlow native had a traditional big Irish wedding with nine bridesmaids and more than 200 guests. Her one-year-old daughter Ellie was a flower girl.

Kathryn wore a stunning backless wedding dress designed by Turkish-born designer Umit Kutluk - who has a boutique in Kildare Village.

Ellie wore a custom-made white dress from Dublin designer Helen Cody.

The happy couple hired the entire Kilkea Castle to ensure maximum privacy and staff at the gate politely turned away anyone not on the official guest list.

Kathryn said on Facebook:

"Just back in the real world after the best weekend of my life with Padraig and Ellie.

"I put my phone away and surrounded by all our friends and family, who we love to the ends of the earth, I kid you not, we laughed and danced non stop for 3 days!!

"So many people helped us bring our ideas to life.

"To every single member of staff in Kilkea Castle I cannot thank you enough. Your service, food and attention to detail was amazing.

Kathryn also thanked Kildare Village designer Umit Kutluk for "working with me to make the dress of my dreams."

She also thanked designer Helen Cody "for making Ellie look like an angel" and "making my evening dress to dance the night away.

Kathryn also paid tribute to wedding planner Tara Faye.

She added: "I need to catch up on 36 hours of sleep! Over and Out. #loveisallyouneed."

The broadcaster also paid tribute to photographer Shane O’Neill of Aspect Photography.