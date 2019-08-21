An average of one pub a year is closing in Co Kildare - report

New figures show that OC Kildare has seen a fall of almost 10 per cent in the number of pubs since 2005.

The figures, contained in a report by DCU academic Anthony Foley, and released by Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) reveal that there are 19 fewer pubs in the county in the last 14 years.

There are currently 172 pubs in the county, down from 191 in 2005.

Meanwhile Mr Foley says the drinks and hospitality sector in Kildare is worth 7,309 jobs and €127 million in tourism spend in the county.

That being said, Cos Kildare and Wicklow are among the counties which have lost the fewest pubs in the same period.

The average loss of pubs nationally is almost 18 per cent .

Among the lowest decline in pub numbers reported were in Wicklow (-1.9 per cent), Meath (-2.4 per cnet) and Kildare (-9.9 per cent).

Dublin lost the fewest number, and by and large the biggest losses were in those counties with the lowest, or most disperse populations.

DIGI claims that for pubs in rural or isolated areas, the extremely high cost of alcohol excise tax puts them in a precarious position, limiting their ability to trade more successfully, continue to attract tourism and to invest in their business.

And DIGI has called on the Government to reduce alcohol excise tax by 15% over the next two years.