Dramatic increase in bike thefts in Co Kildare

Gardai in Kildare are warning bike owners to be vigilant ahead of back to school time following a surge in bike thefts in the county over the Summer.

Bike owners are being advised to ensure that they lock their bikes and to not leave bicycles laying around in housing estates, after a number of bikes were stolen from housing estates in the Naas town area recently.

Children cycling to school this September are advised to wear high-visibility vests and a helmet, and to also ensure they lock their bikes while on school premises.