Take a cruise down the canals in the Leinster Aqueduct this week

The Leinster Aqueduct Cruise is back to mark heritage week, and it's sure to prove popular with adventurous passengers!

Built in 1783, the aqueduct spans the Liffey west of Sallins.

One-hour canal cruises depart at 1pm, 2.15pm and 3.30pm. There is also a stop and short history talk at the aqueduct.

This week cruises are taking place at the Canal Bridge, Sallins Town Centre, Co Kildare on Thursday 22 August from 1pm to 4.30pm, Friday 23 from 1pm to 4.30pm, Saturday 24 from 1pm to 4.30pm and Sunday 25 1pm to 4.30pm.

Admission is Adult: €15, Child: €10, Family: €42.50.

Booking required and for more information email Info@bargetrip.ie or Telephone: 087 6465465.