Roses of Tralee contestants land in Kildare Village during whistle-stop tour

The Rose of Tralee contestants were welcomed this week as they commenced their Tour of Kildare this week, Monday 19th August.

The Roses attended a welcome reception at Newbridge Town Hall where the Newbridge Gospel Choir gave a welcome performance to the Roses in the company of The Leas Cathaoirleach of Kildare, Deputy Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, CEO Kildare Tourism and 2018 Rose of Tralee Kirsten Mate Maher.

Pictured are the Roses later visiting Kildare Village for champagne & styling session.