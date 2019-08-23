Libraries to have longer opening hours from September in response to public demand

From Monday, September 2, Naas, Leixlip and Maynooth Community Libraries will operate with increased opening hours.

This change will increase the opening hours in Naas Library by 15 hours per week from 33 hours to 48 hours, in Leixlip Library by 22 hours per week from 26 hours to 48 hours and in Maynooth Library by 18 hours per week from 30 hours to 48 hours.

Kildare Co Council said that the increase in opening hours will allow all three libraries to be open to the public from 10am for 6 full days per week and will include lunch-time opening, two late evenings on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 8pm and a full day Saturday opening.

Both Newbridge and Celbridge Library opening hours are also planned to similarly increase later in the year.

By then all seven main branch libraries (Athy, Celbridge, Kildare, Leixlip, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge) and four part-time libraries (Ballitore, Kilcock, Monasterevin and Rathangan) will have had considerable increases in opening hours over the last 18 month period allowing for greater accessibility and improved library service delivery throughout the county.