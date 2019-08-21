Newbridge is busiest Fire Station in the county, new figures show

Newbridge Fire Station received the most operational call-outs in 2018.

Figures released by the Council said fire officers responded to a total of 460 incidents last year.

Newbridge was also the busiest station so far in 2019 with 226 call-outs up to the end of June.

The next busiest fire station was Naas at 503 call-outs followed by Athy at 266.

Maynooth had 322 incidents with 245 for Leixlip.

See figures below: