Garda warning about ‘cold callers’ to front doors wanting to do painting jobs

Gardai have warned about ‘cold callers’ to homes offering to carry or painting jobs on houses.

Gardai advised residents to be cautious regarding cold callers and to satisfy yourself with the full identity of any callers before you consider employing them.

Gardai added: “If you feel pressurised you can tell the caller that you never employ trades people ‘cold calling’ to your door.

”Ask for a sales brochure or other documentation that you can subsequently investigate and verify as credible.

”This should have a contact telephone number, a known address and a V.A.T. registered number.”

If you have any doubts about such callers, please contact your local Garda Station.

Genuine trades persons will not be offended by any enquiries the Gardaí may make.