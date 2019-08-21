Appeal over missing woman last seen at her home 2 weeks ago

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Pauline Walsh, 54 years, who has been missing from Tullamore, County Offaly since Tuesday 6th August, 2019.

Pauline is described as being 5'7 in height, of a medium build, with blue eyes and short blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket with a blue fleece underneath, dark trousers and black runners with a white sole.

Pauline left her home in Tullamore on Tuesday 6th August, 2019 and was sighted in Co. Clare where her car was located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111or any Garda Station.