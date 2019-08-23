Kildare business delegation going on trade mission to Boston

Co Kildare Chamber are leading a trade delegation to Boston from 30th September – 4th October.

The aim of the trade visit is to assist indigenous companies to do business in export markets and to raise the profile of Kildare in the North East coast of USA market as an investment destination.

The objectives are to facilitate market entry for SMEs that are export-ready, establish new partnerships and strengthen economic, political and cultural relationships between Kildare and Boston.

Meetings on this trade visit include:

- Boston Chamber

- Boston Irish Business Association

- Northeastern University

- IDA Ireland

- Irish Consulate, Boston

- Boston Construction Network

- Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP law firm

- Mass Tech Innovation Institute



The Chamber will also organise meeting requests for companies attending the trade mission in Boston.

For more information, please contact Chamber Chief Executive Allan Shine directly at allan@countykildarechamber.ie